Temps in the 30s, but partly sunny skies on tap for weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was a frigid end to the week Friday as temperatures only climbed into the lower 20s. Adding in the brisk wind, it felt more like the lower teens during much of the afternoon.

As for Friday night, it will be another cold one. Temperatures will drop back into the lower teens in New York City, with wind chills falling back to around 0. For areas well north of the city, the actual air temperature may drop below 0. Saturday will start out cold as well, but the winds will gradually ease allowing it to feel not as harsh.

The storm that could have brought snow to the tri-state area on Saturday will pass well south and east of the region. Instead, the area will see partly to mostly sunny skies for much of the day. It will remain cold, as temperatures climb close to 30 degrees.

Sunday will feature partly sunny skies. Temperatures will moderate back into the mid-30s, but a weak cold front will press through the region keeping it on the cold side heading into next week.

It will remain dry on Monday with highs around the lower 30s. On Tuesday, a clipper system will pass to the north that could bring some rain or snow showers. Temperatures will briefly moderate up toward 40 degrees before the front crosses through. The chill will return behind the front for the rest of the week, with temperatures expected to be in the 20s and lower 30s.