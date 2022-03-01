NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic Tuesday, bringing milder air into the region for the next few days.

Folks can expect a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon as winds will shift to the southwest. The high temperature will be 47 degrees in New York City and in the mid-40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and the mild trend will continue as a southwest wind will bring air from the Gulf of Mexico into the area. The high temperature will be in the low 50s across the region.

Thursday will be cloudy with scattered showers early followed by clearing skies in the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the low to mid-40s.

Friday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and colder as high pressure will bring Canadian air into the region. The high temperature will top out in the upper 30s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s over much of the area. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers as a front will work its way into the region. The high temperature will be around 55 degrees.

Monday will be partly sunny and noticeably warmer as high pressure will move offshore and winds will shift to the southwest. The high temperature will be around 65 degrees in the city and could reach 70 in some areas.