Temperatures are on the climb for the rest of the week.

A frontal boundary brought another shot of widely scattered showers on Tuesday, but most ended up staying dry. For the rest of the week, southwesterly winds will prevail and that will allow things to heat up. There is the potential for another heat wave.

Any shower activity that formed late on Tuesday should dissipate during the evening hours. The rest of the night will feature partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping into lower 70s.

Wednesday should be a calmer day with lots of sunshine throughout. The southwesterly winds will drive temperatures up into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees in the city. Coastal sections will get a nice breeze off the ocean, keeping temperatures in the mid 80s.

If the city fails to hit 90 on Wednesday, the rest of the week will have a better chance of reaching it. Expect mostly sunny skies on Thursday and for much of Friday. It will also be a bit on the humid side, making it feel slightly worse. Late on Friday, a frontal boundary could bring the risk of a scattered shower or thunderstorm.

The front will move off the coast just in time for the weekend. For now, it looks great for both days with generally sunny skies and temperatures holding nicely in the mid 80s.