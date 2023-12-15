NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will remain anchored over the region before moving offshore during the weekend. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures that will be noticeably milder. The high will be 55 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and continued pleasant with temperatures that will stay above average. The high will be 54 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will see increasing clouds as a storm system will approach the region from the south. Rain will develop during the afternoon as low pressure works its way into the area. The high will be 56 in the city and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with heavy rain and gusty winds early followed by gradual clearing during the afternoon as the storm system will move away from the region. Temperatures will be mild with a high around 60 degrees then fall through the 50s into the 40s by evening.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with scattered rain and snow showers as low pressure will pass to the east of the area. The high will be 41 in the city and low 40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and chilly as high pressure will keep Canadian air over the region. The high will be 40 in the city and upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and slightly milder with a high of 44 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.