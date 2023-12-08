NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will dominate the weather for the next two days before moving offshore into the Atlantic. We can expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon as winds will shift to the southwest. Temperatures will be closer to seasonable with a high of 47 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild with temperatures that will be above average. The high will be 54 in the city and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy and very mild early followed by rain developing in the afternoon. The rain will become heavy at times late in the evening into the overnight hours. Winds will become strong, especially over coastal spots. The high will be 60 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with rain early followed by gradual clearing as high pressure will move in from the west. Temperatures will start off mild and then fall into the 40s by the afternoon. The high will be 46 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 45 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and continued chilly with temperatures in the mid-40s for much of the region.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and chilly as high pressure will continue to bring Canadian air into the area. The high will be 42 in the city and low to mid-40s in the suburbs.