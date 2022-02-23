NEW YORK (PIX11) — It will feel more like spring Wednesday afternoon as temperatures will approach record highs in some spots before returning to normal late this evening.

Folks can expect partly sunny skies this afternoon with a high temperature of 70 degrees in New York City and in the upper 60s to low 70s in the suburbs. Colder air will arrive later in the evening as winds shift to the northwest.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cold as Canadian air will once again spread over the region. The high temperature will be 37 degrees in the city and in the mid-to-upper 30s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with snow, sleet, and freezing rain possible as a storm system moves through the region early in the day. The high temperature will be 38 degrees in the city and in the upper 30s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and cold with temperatures in the low 30s for much of the region as high pressure takes control of the region. Sunday will be partly sunny and slightly milder with a high of 42 degrees in the city and in the low 40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny, windy, and cold with a high of 31 degrees. Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with milder temperatures as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be in the low 40s.