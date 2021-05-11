Temperatures warm up later this week

NEW YORK — The cool temperatures continue across the region as an upper-level low located in Canada pulls down cool air across the Northeast.

Later in the week, the jet stream will weaken allowing for temperatures to moderate closer to where it should be at this time of the year.

A weak disturbance crossing through the northeast brought some clouds back into the region Tuesday afternoon. A few light sprinkles have developed as well, but much of it is drying up as it falls to the ground.

Heading into Tuesday night, any sprinkles should diminish and the clouds will thin out. Winds will diminish as well as temperatures drop into the 40s.

Wednesday should feature more sunshine throughout the day as high pressure slides into the east coast. There will be a bit of a breeze once again as temperatures climb into the mid 60s.

Heading into the latter part of the week, we should see a slight warmup as the jetstream weakens. As a result, temperatures should climb slightly, topping out at around 70 degrees.

Looking into the weekend. It is shaping up to mainly dry with temperatures hovering in the lower 70s. We’ll have to watch if a few weak disturbance sparks up a passing afternoon shower on both days. The chances at this point are very low and shouldn’t affect any weekend plans.

Heading into next week, we may see a better chance for showers sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning. Temperatures will remain in the lower 70s.