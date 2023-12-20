NEW YORK (PIX11) – The rivers in New Jersey continue to recede, but it will be a slow process for the Passaic River. While the river has crested, it may not actually go below its banks until the weekend or later. The good news is that there is no rain in the forecast for at least the next six days.

Wednesday night will feature mainly clear skies. Expect overnight lows to dip into the lower 30s.

A cold front will cross through the tri-state region on Thursday. No rain is expected, but the winds will kick up during the day with gusts of 20 mph. That will make it feel more like the lower 30s whenever the winds kick up. Otherwise, it will be a sunny day with actual highs in the lower 40s.

Colder air will continue to move into the region on Friday. After starting out in the mid 20s in the morning, expect afternoon highs to stay in the upper 30s. The winds should lighten up, so it should not feel too harsh.

Temperatures then start to turn around by Saturday. A few high clouds will move in, and winds will start to shift to the west. That will help bring temperatures up into the mid 40s.

A weak disturbance may bring a few clouds around Saturday night into Sunday, bringing some clouds around. Otherwise, temperatures will continue to moderate with highs in the upper 40s.

Christmas Day will feature partly sunny skies. Expect temperatures to stay on the mild side with highs around 50.

The next chance of any precipitation comes during the middle part of next week. It looks to be a rain event as temperatures will be in the 50s.