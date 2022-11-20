It was another unseasonably cold day on Sunday in and around the five boroughs as New Yorkers dealt with the coldest air seen since March.

Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 40 degrees, making it the seventh straight day in which highs were below-normal. In addition, wind gusts topped 40 mph in some locations, making feel quite frigid at times.

Expect the chilly conditions to stay in place Sunday evening. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s in most areas, and skies will become mostly clear.

Fortunately, temperatures will gradually begin to climb beginning Monday, and we could see highs in the 50s by mid-week. You can put the umbrellas aside until Friday.