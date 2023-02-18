NEW YORK (PIX11) — After enjoying Spring-like conditions the past two days, New Yorkers got a reality check as temperatures dropped back to seasonably cold levels.

Central Park clocked in with an afternoon high of 43 degrees, the exact average high for Saturday. Fortunately, we had lots of sunshine overhead, and the winds stayed on the light side.

Expect conditions to cool down a bit as we move into the evening hours. Temperatures will drop into the 30s in most areas. Skies will start primarily clear, but a slight cloud increase is possible after 8 p.m.

Look for milder conditions tomorrow under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will reach the upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll then see a series of storm systems make their way in and around the tri-state area between Monday and Wednesday.

No all-day washouts are expected, but a shower could develop in the afternoon or evening. We will see a slight warm-up, and temperatures will rise into the mid and upper-50s. Look for another chance of wet weather on Thursday.