Temperatures in the mid-60s this week as spring-like weather returns

NEW YORK — Let the warmup begin!

Morning temperatures started out in the twenties Sunday before topping out at 40 at Central Park with plenty of sunshine. Another cold night is on tap with overnight lows below freezing, so don’t forget the heavy winter coat and accessories Monday morning.

However, the cold temperatures will be replaced with milder air as winds shift from a northwesterly breeze to a southwesterly flow.

This change will bring springlike warmth to the area Tuesday, which will stay in place through Friday. Along with a mild treat, you can expect a dry streak through Thursday.

However, we are paying close attention to an approaching cold front. This system could bring showers to the area on Friday followed by a cooldown over the weekend.

Finally, don’t forget to set the clocks ahead an hour next weekend. Also, change the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. As always, stay tuned for updates.