NEW YORK — While the calendar may say that it is April, it is feeling more like the middle of winter.
Highs only reached the upper 40s on Thursday afternoon and it felt more like the 30s as the winds gusted to over 30 mph at times. A Freeze Warning has been issued once again for areas north and west of the city as temperatures will go below 32 degrees during the overnight hours of Thursday night.
Skies should gradually clear out Thursday night, but the winds will persist from the northwest. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s but it will feel more like the upper 20s to around 30 with the wind chill. Inland areas will likely end up in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
After the cold start, Friday will end up being a very nice day. The winds will finally diminish and the sunny skies will help bring temperatures up into the mid 60s.
Saturday should gorgeous with some afternoon clouds. Southwesterly winds will develop and that should bring temperatures into the 70s.
A developing coastal storm will approach the region with arriving by Saturday night. It will continue into Sunday and could be on the heavy side at times. An onshore flow will develop keeping temperatures in the 50s for much of the day. The storm may taper off in the afternoon allowing for some late day clearing.
Heading into next week, a big warmup is expected. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s on Monday, but we may end up in the lowers 80s by Wednesday.
Temperatures climb after a cold Thursday
