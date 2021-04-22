Temperatures climb after a cold Thursday

NEW YORK --- After a Thursday that felt more like winter than spring, we make a rebound Friday with temperatures closer to seasonable.

After a cold start, Friday will end up being a very nice day. The winds will finally diminish and the mostly sunny skies will help bring temps up.

The high will be around 62 in the city and mid-60s in the suburbs.

Saturday should gorgeous with some afternoon clouds. Southwesterly winds will develop and that should bring temperatures into the 70s.

A developing coastal storm will approach the region with arriving by Saturday night. It will continue into Sunday and could be on the heavy side at times. An onshore flow will develop keeping temperatures in the 50s for much of the day. The storm may taper off in the afternoon allowing for some late day clearing.

Heading into next week, a big warmup is expected. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s on Monday, but we may end up in the lowers 80s by Wednesday.