Taste of fall: Sunny, cooler Wednesday and rest of week

NEW YORK — Get ready for a taste of autumn. The cold front that brought scattered showers Tuesday will push offshore Wednesday, bringing a northerly breeze that brings down the temps and sticks around for the rest of the week.

On Wednesday, high pressure moves in and sticks around through the latter half of the week. Temperatures will only climb into the upper 60s in the afternoon under sunny skies. Heading into Wednesday night, temperatures will drop down to around 50, while a few outlying spots could end up in the upper 30s.

The core of the cool air arrives on Thursday as temperatures struggle to reach the mid 60s. By Thursday night, temperatures may even drop down into the upper 40s in city. It could the first time that we see the 40s since the end of May. For areas north and west of city, frost advisories may have to be issued as more areas end up in the 30s.

By Friday, temperatures will recover back into the upper 60s, then into the lower 70s on Saturday.

An area of low pressure will track to the south on Sunday bringing in a few more clouds around. There is a chance that the track may shift more northerly bringing back the risk of showers into the Sunday’s forecast. Temperature-wise, highs will be in the upper 60s.

Early next week, it looks to be sunny again on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.