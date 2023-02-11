NEW YORK (PIX11) — The tri-state is waking up to noticeably cooler temps today, in fact, a good 20 degrees cooler than this time on Friday across most of the area. There will still be a bit of a northwesterly wind in the morning making conditions breezy but those winds do become calm as the afternoon arrives. Under plenty of sunshine, temps are expected to be into the mid-40s.

Sunday will feature more sun giving way to clouds. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. While a storm system will pass well south, the region may end up being right on the fringe of the rain for coastal sections. If the rain does develop, it will probably hold off until the evening hours.

Any rain that does develop would linger into Monday morning before it finally tapers off. The rest of the day will feature sunshine with highs around 50 degrees.

Valentine’s Day will be pleasant with high pressure in place, bringing sunny skies. Temperatures will remain mild with highs around.

For the rest of the week, the mild temperatures will stick around and we may even hit 60 by Thursday, but a frontal boundary will bring the chance of scattered showers late in the day and into Friday.