While the week started on a rough note, things are trending quieter for the most part. Aside from a little rain from a quick moving system late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, it will be dry. It will be a touch cooler for the next few days, but the weekend is shaping up to be very warm. There is even the possibility that we may even hit 90 degrees!

Any clouds that formed during the day on Tuesday will dissipate in the evening and the winds will gradually ease. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid 50s while sweaters may be more appropriate for outlying suburbs with lows dropping into the 40s.

Wednesday looks to be a delightful day featuring a lot of sunshine for most of the day. It will be slightly cooler, but it will more seasonable with temperatures topping out in the lower 70s.

A weak storm system quickly approaches late Wednesday night bringing some rain that will continue into the overnight hours and tapers off on Thursday morning. Skies should then clear out, leaving us with a pleasant afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Heading into the weekend, we should see things start to heat up as the jet lifts well north.

Friday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs jumping up to around 80 degrees. By Saturday, the temperatures will continue to surge upward with highs climbing into the upper 80s. There is a good chance that we may even see many spots hit 90, especially for areas just to the west of the city.

On Sunday, a frontal boundary arrives bringing the chance for a few scattered showers and storms. Temperatures may end up backing down into the mid 80s depending on how soon the storms arrive.

Once the front passes, we will cool back down to around 70 degrees on Monday under mostly sunny skies.