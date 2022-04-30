NEW YORK (PIX11) — As the month of April ends and May arrives, sunshine and warmer temps are on the tap for the city.

High pressure remains in control across the area through the weekend, allowing for afternoon highs to reach seasonable levels. Saturday and Sunday will see highs in the mid- and upper 60s and lows in the 40s to 50s.

The beautiful weekend weather will change at the start of the workweek, as a series of frontal systems move in. The first storm system moves on Monday. With this system, a drop in temperatures is expected, but also the chance for showers. An all-day wash-out won’t happen, but showers are expected late Sunday and all throughout Monday. Highs on Monday will only be in the upper 50s.

The second system arrives Tuesday into Wednesday. Tuesday will start dry but some showers are expected late in the day and into early Wednesday with highs in the 60s and 70s.

High pressure returns towards the end of next week and could leave more sunshine and temps in the 60s.