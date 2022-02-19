Sunshine to return following Saturday snow squall

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Warmer temperatures are on the way after a chilly — and slightly snowy — Saturday.

The squall moved through quickly, but left some strong, gusty winds. Wind advisories are in effect until midnight, with gusts of up to 50 mph possible. Those winds will subside, slightly, as warmer weather and sun approach.

Temperatures in the 60s are possible on Wednesday, and the warm up will begin President’s Day. But before getting to that beautiful-looking Wednesday, there will be possible another aggressive round of wind Tuesday; gusts of up to 60 mph are possible and there will be some rain as well.

Meteorologist Stacy-Ann Gooden has your look ahead in the forecast above.