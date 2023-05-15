NEW YORK (PIX11) – A picturesque spring day is on tap for the tri-state area.

High pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the next several days. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with temperatures that will be slightly above average. The high will be 77 in New York City and in the mid- to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer, as winds will shift to the southwest bringing air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. The high temperature will be around 81 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cooler as high pressure will work its way in from Canada. The high temperature will be around 66 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and unseasonably cool as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be around 64 degrees.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high of near 66 degrees.