NEW YORK (PIX11) — It will be a gorgeous day to celebrate Mother’s Day across New York and New Jersey.

After a cloudy Saturday, the sunshine returned Sunday. Temperatures in the tri-state area will top out in the mid-70s.

Expect more of the same on Monday. Skies will be sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Temperatures could nudge up to the upper 70s before a frontal boundary brings a chance of showers on Wednesday. Highs will dip back to around 70 degrees.