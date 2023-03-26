NEW YORK (PIX11) — A sunny and mild day closes out the weekend in New York City before showers soak the start of the workweek.

Sunday will be bright with a high of 61 degrees for much of the tri-state area. But the rain moves in on Monday, with afternoon showers expected and a high near 55, according to the National Weather Service.

Expect sunny and seasonable temperatures from Tuesday through Thursday with temps hovering around the 50s. But the rain comes back by the weekend, with showers expected on Friday and Saturday, the NWS said.