NEW YORK — After some wild weather Saturday night, folks in the tri-state area can expect a calm end to the weekend.

Sunday will be sunny and breezy, with high temperatures around 50 degrees.

The dry-but-chilly trend will continue into the first half of the workweek.

Expect partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid-50s through at least Thursday.