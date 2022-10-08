NEW YORK (PIX11) — A few isolated showers moved across the area overnight into early Saturday morning. However, sunshine and dry conditions will filter in for the remainder of the day.

A light breeze is expected to continue during the day with a northwest flow. Temperatures may not get out of the 50s during the afternoon for the suburbs, but the city is expecting a high near 61 degrees.

On Saturday night, people living in areas west and north of New York City will want to cover plants and bring in pets as the season’s first Frost Advisory goes into effect until Sunday morning. Lows will be in the low 40s for the city and low 30s for the suburbs.

By Sunday, the winds will have shifted a little more to the west and that should help bring temperatures up into the 60s during the day for most of the area.

The winds should finally ease on Monday, but a frontal boundary to the north may bring a couple of clouds around during the day. The dry stretch will continue through the middle part of the week as high pressure sticks around.

By Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures may creep back into the lower 70s, before a cold front brings back the risk of scattered showers and storms on Friday. Highs may dip back into the 60s as a result.