NEW YORK (PIX11) — The city gets a dry but cloudy start on Saturday. To the south, there’s a slightly different story, with a few light showers moving across the area as a wave of low pressure passes through the region.

As high pressure moves in from the north, the clouds will shift further south away from the city and bring in the sunshine for the afternoon. The shower threat to the south should diminish as well. Temperatures will top out at around 80 degrees.

As high pressure moves closer, Sunday is expected to be a beautiful day featuring plenty more sunshine and highs slightly below normal, in the lower 80s.

Heading into next week, a warming trend will develop as the high moves offshore and bring in a southwesterly flow. Monday will feature sunny skies, but the southwesterly winds will send temperatures up into the mid-80s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, the thermometer may jump toward the lower 90s as the southwesterly flow persists. At the same time, a cold front will make its way into the region. That could spark up a thunderstorm on Tuesday. A better chance for scattered showers and storms will likely develop by Wednesday.

Afterward, the heat should ease during the latter part of the week.