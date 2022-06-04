NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday features include mostly sunny skies, low humidity and temperatures around 80 degrees.

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor what could be the first tropical storm of the season. Regardless of whether it becomes a named storm or not, Potential Tropical Cyclone One has caused flooding rain to occur across portions of South Florida and the Keys as well as the northwestern Bahamas. The disturbance should move across South Florida on Saturday.

However, the brunt of the storm looks to affect the region through Saturday afternoon with tropical-storm-force winds and rainfall amounts exceeding 8 inches in some cases and storm surge up to 1 to 3 feet in some portions of the area. From there, the storm looks to track out into the Atlantic, but it may create rough surf for our coastline later next week.

Sunday is looking to be an ideal day as a light wind from the north will bring daytime highs back down into the mid-70s. Sunshine and low humidity also stick around. The sunny conditions will remain for the start of next week. Monday’s highs are in the upper 70s.

Things start to switch up heading into Tuesday and Wednesday as a system brings the threat of an isolated shower or thunderstorm across the tri-state region. Temperatures will hover in the upper 70s to around 80. By the end of the workweek, things dry back out.