NEW YORK (PIX11) – The holiday weekend started out well. While there were some lingering showers early on Wednesday, the rest of the day was fine with mostly cloudy skies.

There will be a bit of a breeze for Thanksgiving morning, but it will not be an issue for the balloons in the parade. Cooler air moves in on Friday, but then it gets cold for the start of the weekend.

Gusts of 20 mph are possible to start Thanksgiving Day, but that is not going to be a big deal for the high-flying balloons that will be in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The day will feature a lot of sunshine throughout with temperatures climbing through the upper 40s during the parade. Afternoon highs are expected to top out in the lower 50s.

Skies will remain clear for Thursday night. Expect temperatures end trail down to around 40 degrees at night.

As far as Friday goes, it will be dry and sunny as well. Ahead of an approaching cold front, temperatures will make their way into the upper 40s. No rain is to be expected as the front passes.

Much colder air will filter into the region on Saturday. The day may start out below freezing for the first time of the season in the city. During the day, expect highs to only make their way to around 40 degrees.

After the cold start to the weekend, a moderating trend will come in for the next couple of days. Expect Sunday to feature more sun with highs in the mid 40s. Some clouds will roll in during the latter part of the day as a storm offshore drifts toward our region. A few showers may roll in late and linger into the early part of Monday.

Any lingering showers early on Monday should taper off and skies will clear out during the day. Expect highs to be in the mid to upper 40s.