NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will dominate the weather for the next several days as a weak storm system will pass very close to the region later in the week. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a high of 43 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and milder with a high of 46 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and snow flurries as an area of low pressure will move to the north of the area. The high will be 44 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny, windy, and colder as high pressure will keep Canadian air firmly planted over the region. The high will be 39 in the city and mid to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy as a storm system will approach the area from the south. The exact track and speed of the storm will determine what effect this system will have on the tri-state area. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s for much of the region.

Sunday will be cloudy with rain and snow early followed by gradual clearing in the afternoon. The high will be 40 in the city and mid to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 42 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.