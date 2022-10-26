The unsettled pattern is coming to a close. The slow-moving system that has been bringing in the damp, but mild conditions is finally shifting out to sea courtesy of a cold front. Temperatures will dip behind the front, but they will start to climb again by next week.

There will still be some patchy fog around on Wednesday night. Eventually, winds will shift northwesterly as the front slides offshore. That will finally allow clouds to dissipate. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Thursday features a good deal of sunshine as high pressure moves in and settles around through the first half of the weekend. The northwesterly wind will cool temperatures down into the mid 60s. Still, it will be a few degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Temperatures will cool down further on Friday despite the sunny conditions. Expect highs to only top out in the upper 50s.

Through the weekend, temperatures will start to recover as the high shifts offshore. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs climbing back to around 60. By Sunday, expect highs to top out in the lower 60s, but clouds will be on the increase

Heading into Halloween, a storm system moves in from the southeast. At the same time, a tropical disturbance offshore could feed in some moisture, bringing in a probable chance of showers. Further details on how it may affect the trick-or-treaters will come in as we approach the weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s.