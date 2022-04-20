NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will work its way toward the tri-state area Wednesday, bringing cool dry air into the region.

Folks can expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with gusty winds, which will diminish later in the day. Temperatures will remain below average with a high of 57 in the city, and in the upper 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny as a weak front will work its way into the area from the west. There is a chance of an isolated shower as the front moves through the area. Temperatures will be slightly milder with a high of 62 in the city and in the low 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer as winds will shift to the south and high pressure works its way into the region. The high temperature will be in the low 70s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and still mild as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be in the low to mid-60s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be in the mid-60s.

Monday will be another nice day with partly sunny skies and temperatures that will be a bit below average in the low 60s for much of the area.

Tuesday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds later in the day as a storm system will move toward the region. The high temperature will be in the mid-60s.