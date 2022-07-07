Despite dealing with a good amount of cloud cover and an onshore wind, temperatures were able to make their way up into the mid 80s on Thursday. Friday should be a little warmer with more sunshine during the day. A cold front moves into the region from the north and it could spark a few widely scattered storms late in the day.

There will still be a fair amount of clouds for Thursday night. Expect overnight lows to dip to around 70 degrees while outlying suburbs go down into the 60s.

Much of Friday will feature more sunshine and that should bring temperatures back up into the mid 80s. Starting in the afternoon, the approaching cold front could spark up a few isolated showers or storms in the region. Right now, it does look like most will miss out, which is unfortunate since we are running unseasonably dry. Since the beginning of June, the city is running close to 2.50″ below normal.

Regardless of whether we get rain or not, the front moves south and east on Saturday. There may be still a few leftover showers in the morning for areas to the south of the city. Otherwise, skies will clear out and temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

High pressure should further suppress the front on Sunday, leaving the region with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will hover around 80 degrees.

Heading into next week, the front will start to shift offshore bringing in a southwesterly wind. That wind will allow for a good warm up to develop into the middle part of the week. Monday will start out with sunny skies with highs around the mid 80s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, we may see temperatures approach 90 degrees, but it will come with the threat of scattered showers or storms.