Sunshine and warm temps Saturday but rain will end weekend on soggy note

People enjoy the sunny weather and a view of the Manhattan skyline from the Brooklyn waterfront in New York City on March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — After record-breaking temperatures in Central Park on Friday, the forecast returned to more seasonable conditions on Saturday.

Thermometers in Central Park reached 82 degrees Friday, beating the record high of 76 degrees set in 1922, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

However, the summer-like heat was fleeting, as temperatures dropped into the 50s overnight and were expected to top out around 67 degrees Saturday afternoon. Still, Saturday appears to be the better of the weekend days with plenty of sunshine and a slight breeze.

Click here to see the seven-day forecast

Sunday will start off with scattered showers and thunderstorms, then transition into steady rain. High temperatures will reach around 60 degrees. About an inch of rain is expected over most of the area.

The sun will return on Monday and stick around until Wednesday, when another chance of rain enters the forecast.

Click here to see today’s regional forecast