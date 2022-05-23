NEW YORK (PIX11) — Folks across the tri-state area can expect pleasant, dry and seasonable weather conditions for much of the week.

High pressure will bring Canadian air into the region and make it feel much closer to average temperatures throughout the week. Expect early morning clouds to give way to afternoon sunshine with a high temperature of 75 degrees in New York City and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and cool due to increased winds. Temperatures will be a bit below average with highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will remain below normal. The high will be 68 degrees in New York City and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as a weak front will move through the region. The high temperature will be around 70 degrees.

Friday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a cold front will approach the area from the west. The high temperature will be in the upper 70s.