Sunny weekend on tap with temperatures in the 70s

NEW YORK — Sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s are on tap for the weekend in the tri-state area.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies, a light breeze and high temperatures around 76 degrees. The exception will be over at the East End of Long Island, where a wave of low pressure will develop offshore and creep north along the front bringing the risk of an additional shower or two late in the day and in the evening.

High pressure will finally move in on Sunday, giving residents across the tri-state area a sunny day with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Monday will remain dry as well, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.

By Tuesday, a cold front will approach, bringing back the risk of some scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s.