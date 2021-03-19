Sunny, warmer weekend to ring in spring after chilly Friday

NEW YORK — A cold front will slide south, bringing in a cold air mass across the northeast, making the last full day of winter feel more like January. Spring starts on Saturday and a warm-up is on tap heading into next week.

Overnight rain briefly turned into snow in the early hours Friday, but nothing really accumulated, as the ground temperature remained above freezing.

Blustery conditions will continue for much of Friday. Skies will clear out and temperatures will gradually climb into the lower 40s. It could feel more like the upper 20s to lower 30s through the afternoon before the winds slowly diminish.

Spring starts at around 5:37 am on Saturday morning and that could be a signal for a decent warm-up.

A mild westerly wind will help bring temperatures up into the lower 50s by Saturday afternoon under sunny skies. On Sunday, we should climb even further into the upper 50s.

Heading into next week, the dry stretch will continue. Temperatures will also continue their climb Highs could top out in the upper 50s on Monday, then possibly hit 60 on Tuesday and Wednesday.