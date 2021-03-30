Enjoy a sunny, warmer Tuesday before rain returns Wednesday

NEW YORK — After a stormy Sunday, Monday ended up being a nice, but breezy, day. The winds slowly calmed down in the afternoon — and we will remain dry Tuesday. On Wednesday, a storm system will bring showers that could linger on into Thursday.

Tuesday looks to be the pick of the week. It will be a mostly sunny day and temperatures will climb to around 63 to 66 degrees across the region.

Wednesday will start out dry, with temperatures again climbing into the 60s, but clouds will be on the increase ahead of an approaching storm system.

Showers could develop Wednesday afternoon and may continue into Thursday. Unfortunately, Thursday is also the home opener for the Yankees — so the rain could put that game in jeopardy.

It will also be a cooler day with highs likely in the low 50s.

As much as one or two inches of rain is possible before it finally tapers off. Cold air will also filter on behind the storm, so there is a chance for some inland areas to see a changeover to snow before it tapers off.

The week should end on a dry note, but it will be much colder. It will be mostly sunny and blustery as temperatures only top out in the low to mid 40s. Winds may gust to over 25 mph making it feel more like 20s and 30s at times.

