NEW YORK (PIX11) — Put away the umbrella and break out the sunglasses.

High pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the tri-state area over the next several days, keeping dry conditions over the region. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon with a northwest wind slowly diminishing by evening. The high temperature will be 62 in the city and in the low 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure will move further south of the area during the day. The high temperature will be 67 in the city and in the upper 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend as sunshine will mix with a few afternoon clouds. Temperatures will finally be above average, with a high near 70 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy with a chance of showers as a weak area of low pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be in the low 60s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and mild with temperatures that will once again reach near 70 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain as another storm system will pass through the region. Temperatures will be well above average as winds will shift to the south during the afternoon. The high temperature will be near 75 degrees.

Thursday will be partly sunny and cooler, with temperatures in the low- to mid-60s for much of the area.