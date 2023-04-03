NEW YORK (PIX11) — Residents across the tri-state area should enjoy Monday’s warm and sunny weather if they can because cloudy skies and rain will dominate most of this week’s forecast.

Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with temperatures that will be above average. The high will be 62 in New York City, low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of scattered showers well north and west of the city. The high temperature will be 68 in New York City, and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy as high pressure will move offshore and a front will approach the region from the west. Temperatures will be closer to average with a high of 61 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with showers and thunderstorms developing later in the day as a cold front will work its way into the area. The high temperature will be 74 in New York City, low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny and breezy as high pressure will work its way into the region from the west. The high temperature will be 60 in New York City, low 60s in the suburbs.