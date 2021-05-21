Sunny, enjoyable Friday before a summer-like temps this weekend

After enjoying the Thursday’s sunny, warm temperatures, we can expect a repeat on Friday.

A weak front will remain to the west of the area keeping temperatures above average for the next several days. We can expect partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a chance of an isolated shower mainly north of the city. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, mid 80s over inland areas, low to mid 70s for coastal spots. The normal high temperature in Central Park is 72 degrees.

The onshore flow will ease on Saturday and temperatures will be on the climb. Highs will end up in the mid 80s under partly sunny skies. A weak disturbance will bring the chance for a few isolated showers in the afternoon.

By Sunday, the heat is on. Temperatures will surge toward 90 degrees in the afternoon as a strong westerly flow develops. Late in the day, a cold front will drift south allowing for the chance of a thunderstorm. Should temperatures reach 90 degrees, it will be the first time reaching that mark since last August.

Heading into next week, cooler air will following behind the cold front. Temperatures will end up at around 70 on Monday with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will moderate back into the mid 80s by Wednesday, but it will come with the chance of some scattered showers.