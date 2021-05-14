Gorgeous Friday ahead of an enjoyable weekend

NEW YORK — The week will end on a wonderful note. It will be a mostly sunny Friday with a light southwesterly wind developing in the afternoon.

There is a chance of a an isolated shower mainly north of the city. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, mid 70s in the suburbs.

The weekend will feature more of the same. Most of the day will feature partly to mostly sunny skies. During the afternoon, a few weak disturbances could spark up a stray shower each afternoon. The best chance will occur on Sunday. Even so, it shouldn’t spoil either day as it will stay dry for the vast majority.

Temperatures will be in the mid 70s on Saturday, and in the lower 70s on Sunday.

Heading into next week, the risk of showers continues on Monday and Tuesday. The chances remain on the lower end on Monday, however, a frontal boundary could bring a thunderstorm on Tuesday.

By the middle part of next week, we may see warmer temperatures with the possibility of reaching 80 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.