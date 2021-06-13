Sunny, warm end to the weekend before rain moves in

NEW YORK — Folks across the tri-state area can expect sunshine and warm temperatures to cap off the weekend.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with a high near 77 degrees and a light wind from the south.

Enjoy the sunshine while you can, because the start of the workweek will be a soggy one.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers were expected to linger throughout Monday and into Tuesday morning. A thunderstorm could also pass through the area. The high on Monday will top out around 75 degrees.

Tuesday also looks to be unsettled with more showers possible, but the skies should clear by Wednesday.

The end of the week is expected to be sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.