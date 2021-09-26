Warmer Monday ahead followed by a gradual cooldown

The beautiful fall weather continues with seasonable highs across the tri-state region to wrap up the weekend. The work week will begin just as nice, but with warmer temperatures. After morning lows near 60, highs are slated to top out near 80 degrees in the city.

However, sunshine will be interrupted with showers and storms on Tuesday followed by a cooldown for the rest of the week.

Tracking the Tropics

As of the Sunday 5 p.m. update from the Nation Weather Center, Hurricane Sam is still a category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, moving northwest at 7 mph. Sam is located about 900 miles to the east-southeast of the Leeward Islands. It’s a small yet powerful storm and is expected to remain a major hurricane for several days.

The good news is that there’s greater confidence that it won’t make landfall in the United States, but it will likely produce large waves, dangerous surf, and rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. We will continue to monitor this massive storm and keep you abreast of any changes.

A few facts about Sam:

The name has been used in other regions, but this is the first time Sam has been used in Atlantic hurricane history.

Sam is the 18th named storm of the 2021 season.

It became the 4th major hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic Season.

Sam was the fifth storm this season to undergo rapid intensification, following in the footsteps of Elsa, Grace, Ida and Larry.