Sunny Sunday with temps in 50s before rain moves in

NEW YORK — High pressure will continue to serve up dry weather across the area through Sunday afternoon. A southwest wind will keep temperatures in the upper 50s.

A strong cold front will then move in from the west, bringing rain to the tri-state area Sunday night into Monday.

The main concern will be cold air coupled with strong winds Monday into Tuesday, which could affect air travel heading into Thanksgiving.

Once the cold front passes, temperatures will take a dive. The overnight low at Central Park could dip below freezing.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, skies will be clear with highs in the mid-50s and a light breeze.

Another storm system could hit the area on Friday, bringing more rain and the potential for some snow north and west of New York City.