Sunny Sunday gives way to clouds and rainy start to workweek

NEW YORK — Enjoy the sun while it lasts on Sunday, as a storm system is expected to bring rain to the tri-state area to start the workweek.

Sunday is expected to be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Clouds will increase later in the day, and showers could begin late Sunday night.

The rain will stick around for Monday and linger into Tuesday, so keep the umbrella handy.

The skies should clear up by Wednesday, setting up a sunny and mild mid-week with temperatures in the low 70s.

While there will be times of sunshine, a disturbance coupled with a frontal boundary nearby could bring more showers to the area at the end of the week.