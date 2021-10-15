Sunny, summer-like end to the week before things cool a bit this weekend

NEW YORK — Get ready for more warmth.

A southwesterly flow will prevail for the next day or so, bringing summer-like temperatures back to the tri-state region.

In some cases, we may see a few spots hit 80 degrees Friday and threaten a few record highs. It remains warm as well on Saturday, but a cold front will bring scattered showers and gusty storms in the afternoon and evening.

On Friday, after some morning clouds, skies will clear out, leaving us with a very pleasant afternoon. Temperatures will likely hit 80 degrees in many areas.

While it is not likely for Central Park, some of the reporting stations around the region could threaten their current record highs for the day. LaGuardia’s current record of 83 degrees could be one of them.

Saturday starts out very nice and warm. We may see temperatures soar into the mid 70s during the day, but a cold front will start to move into the region during the afternoon. Scattered showers along with a few gusty thunderstorms will develop. The storms should move out late in the evening and skies will clear out overnight.

Skies should be fairly sunny to start your Sunday, but the winds will kick up from the north. That will make it a considerably cooler day with highs only topping out in the lower 60s. Late in the day, an upper-level low could bring back some clouds and an isolated shower. For the vast majority though, it will be a dry day.

The brisk conditions will continue on Monday. After a cool start with temperatures in the upper 40s, the sun will only help bring the thermometer up to around 60 in the afternoon. At least, the winds should start to subside in the afternoon.

For the rest of the week, temperatures should moderate back into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.