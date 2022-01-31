Sunny but still frigid Monday before mid-week warmup

High pressure will move east of the region Monday as a front slowly works its way toward the area from the west. We can expect partly cloudy skies Monday afternoon with a high temperature of 29 in the city, mid to upper 20s in the suburbs. Wind chills could make it feel even colder.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and slightly milder as winds will be onshore throughout the day. The high temperature will be 35 in the city, mid-30s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic and winds shift to the south. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, mid-40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny and very mild as winds will continue from the south. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s for the city, low 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mild early as a cold front will pass through the region. Rain will develop and be locally heavy in spots. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s and then fall through the 30s throughout the day.