Sunny start to weekend in NY, NJ before rain moves in

NEW YORK — It was a gorgeous start to the weekend Saturday, featuring a good deal of sunshine for the first half of the day.
Clouds will increase in the afternoon and a southwesterly wind should help bring temperatures up into the low to mid-70s in the city and points inland. Along the coast and points east of the city, an onshore flow should keep temperatures in the 60s.
A storm system will approach from the south and pass just off the coast of the tri-state area, bringing rain that will start late Saturday night and continue into midday on Sunday.
The rain could be on the heavier side, especially around daybreak on Sunday morning, causing ponding on area roadways. Rainfall totals will likely end up at around 1 inch.
As the storm heads into New England, the tri-state area may dry out with some breaks of sun during the afternoon. Temperatures may reach into the mid-60s.
Heading into next week, a Bermuda High sets up and that will bring a significant warm-up across the East Coast. In the city, temperatures will climb back into the mid-60s on Monday. By the middle of the week, temperatures could top out in lower 80s.