Enjoy a sunny, spring-like Tuesday

The week started on a great note as temperatures climbed into the 60s on Monday. We’ll see things get even warmer on Tuesday.

Toward the end, a cold front will bring some rain into the region and cool temperatures down for the weekend.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 60s and possibly even a 70 in some areas.

Late in the day, a frontal boundary will bring some clouds around and there could be a sprinkle during the overnight hours for areas well north of the city.

Skies will clear out early on Wednesday leaving us with sunny skies. Despite the passage of the cold front, temperatures may only drop a touch with highs in the low to mild 60s.

Some clouds will return on Thursday, but it will remain a nice day. Highs will be around 60 degrees.

A cold front will approach on Friday and potentially bring some heavy rain into the region. A strong southerly flow ahead of the front will bring temperatures up into the mid 60s. We will have to monitor if any thunderstorms develop and possibly turn severe in the afternoon.

When the front passes, cold air will rush in for the weekend. A brisk, northwesterly wind will bring temperatures back into the upper 50s on Saturday, and down to around 50 on Sunday. Adding in the gusty winds, it will likely feel more like the lower 40s or worse on Sunday.