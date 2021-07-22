Sunny, spectacular stretch of days ahead

NEW YORK — Get ready for a gorgeous stretch of days heading toward the weekend.

High pressure will bring drier air into the region Thursday for much needed relief from the heat and humidity.

We can expect partly cloudy skies Thursday afternoon with a high temperature of 82 degrees in the city and low 80s in the suburbs. We can expect more of the same on Friday.

Saturday remains nice as well with lower humidity and highs in the lower 80s.

On Sunday, a frontal boundary will bring back the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be much warmer and more humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Heading into next week, the warm and muggy conditions will continue. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s with just an outside chance of a storm on Monday.