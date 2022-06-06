NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will provide another beautiful day to the tri-state area before moving offshore into the Atlantic Ocean.

Folks can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a high temperature of around 80 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a cold front will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers early as a front will move offshore by the afternoon. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees for much of the region.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm as high pressure will move back into the region from the west. The high temperature will be around 80 degrees in New York City and in the upper 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and beautiful as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be in the upper 70s.