NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the region as a stubborn area of low pressure will meander just offshore.

Mostly sunny skies can be expected Tuesday afternoon with a brisk northeast wind. The high temperature will be 71 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and breezy as low pressure will drift closer to the area later in the day. The high temperature will be 72 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny and continued mild with temperatures that will remain slightly above normal over much of the region. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s for inland sections, upper 60s over coastal spots.

Friday will be partly sunny with a chance of late-day showers as low pressure will meander closer to the area. The high temperature will be 72 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as the storm system offshore will pass close to the region. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a continuing chance of scattered showers and temperatures in the low 70s for much of the area.

Monday will be partly sunny and milder as winds will be from the south for much of the afternoon. The high temperature will be 76 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.