Sunny skies, temps in upper 70s cap off last weekend of summer in NY, NJ

NEW YORK — The last weekend of summer will end on a pleasant note, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s across New York and New Jersey.

The autumn equinox takes place on Wednesday, and summer weather has already begun to fade. Temperatures are expected to hover in the mid- to upper 70s, with partly to mostly sunny skies, for the first half of the workweek.

A cold front may bring rain to the area Wednesday into Thursday.

Once the system passes, it will be noticeably cooler for the rest of the week. Don’t forget to bring a sweater or jacket as you head out the door Friday and Saturday. Low temperatures in the New York City-area will likely fall into the 50s with some areas dipping into the 40s.